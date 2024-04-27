By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 15:20

Gallop for a good cause: AAN charity's race night & fashion show. Image: PhotoStock10 / Shutterstock.com.

The AAN charity (Asociacion de Ayuda al Necesitado de San Fulgencio) is excited to announce its upcoming Race Night.

As a registered charity, AAN is dedicated to providing assistance to families and individuals in need in San Fulgencio, under the guidance of Social Services.

Join the fun on Monday, April 29, for an exhilarating evening starting with the first race at 6:30 PM.

You can purchase horses directly from the AAN Charity Shop for just €2 each.

Head over to The Chippy, where you can enjoy the excitement of the races while indulging in the special €5 menu offerings, featuring options like burgers & chips, jumbo sausage and chips, or veggie burgers and chips.

A full menu is also available to reserve a table call (+34) 966 79 56 59.

The Chippy located at C. Francisco de Quevedo, 1, 03177 San Fulgencio is just up from the Post Office,

The fun doesn’t end there! On Thursday, May 9th, at 4:00 PM, the charity is hosting its highly anticipated Fashion Show.

All models will grace the stage, showcasing a stunning array of clothes available for purchase at unbeatable prices.

The fashion show will take place in the square adjacent to the charity shop, located at 42 Calle Sierra Castilla, Urbanisation La Marina.

Admission is free, but if you wish to have a table at one of the cafes in the square, visit Ahmeds, Dos Mas, or Mi Cafe to make a reservation.