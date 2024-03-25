By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 13:37

Discover the charms of La Marina: Costa Blanca's tranquil haven. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio.

La Marina is a lovely little town on the Costa Blanca South, nestled in the south between Santa Pola and Guardamar del Segura.

Divided into two parts, it offers a scenic old town and beach area, along with a modern residential development called La Marina Urbanisation, a bit inland.

The town has beautiful sandy beaches that are spacious and uncrowded, even in peak season.

During the summer, La Marina comes alive with a beach resort vibe amidst protected pine forests. Beyond its natural beauty, the town offers various amenities and attractions for all tastes.

Market lovers will enjoy the local street markets, held twice a week, offering fresh produce and artisanal goods.

La Marina has excellent road access, with major highways connecting it to Alicante and Murcia San Javier airports, as well as nearby destinations.

For those looking for a permanent home or holiday retreat, La Marina Urbanisation has everything you need, including shops, bars, green spaces, recreation facilities and restaurants within walking distance.

Exploring the area is easy with a local bus service connecting the urbanisation to nearby attractions, including the pristine beaches just 2 kilometres away.