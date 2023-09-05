By Jo Pugh • 05 September 2023 • 13:56

A brilliant day out for dogs and their humans. Credit: Worldog Aquapark Canino

A dream of opening a water park for dogs has turned into reality for a young couple, as the ‘Worldog Aquapark Canino’ has opened for pooches and their owners.

The water park is located at La Marina Village, halfway between Santa Pola and Guardamar del Segura.

It is the first facility of its kind in the southern part of Alicante province.

The dedicated dog pool is a safe 65 centimetres deep. It is 700 square metres, and took 300,000 litres of water to fill.

The sea salt pool features a sloping bottom to make it easy for dogs to get in and out.

Jessica Diaz and Pablo Canovas, the owners, and both aged 27, said they thought of the idea because they could not take their Yorkshire Terrier to any public swimming pool.

Worldog Aquapark Canino offers a fun and entertaining environment for dogs to play, swim and socialise with other dogs.

Entrance is €5 per person and each dog is €10 per day. After 4pm, dogs get in for €5. Visits can be booked online at worldog.com.es

The aquapark also features an agility course with obstacle courses, catwalk, tunnel and hoop jumping.

With the agility park, you can help your dog stay in shape and develop incredible physical and mental skills.

There is also an onsite snack bar if humans need a drink or a bite to eat. The bar offers a menu with an incredible variety of delicacies for humans’ best friends. Enjoy healthy food, cooked with care and love. The wide variety of menus cover different types of food.

In the dog shop, you will find a wide variety of toys, food, clothing and beds to make your dog’s life a fun and comfortable adventure.

The products are safe, resistant and long-lasting.

There is also a dog grooming salon on site.

In summary, Worldog has catered for every thought, and a great day at the pool with your dog is now a reality.