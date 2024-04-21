Correos launches prepaid postcards

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 23:00

Sending Adventures Image: Algarrobo Town Hall

CORREOS, the Spanish postal service, has launched a prepaid postcard initiative to boost tourism in Algarrobo. This picturesque town, home to over 6,000 residents, boasts a unique blend of mountain and beach landscapes, drawing visitors worldwide with its famed olive oil cakes and horticultural research centre.

Correos and Algarrobo: Tourism Partnership

In collaboration with Correos, the Algarrobo Town Council has acquired 300 prepaid cards featuring stunning images of the town’s most iconic spots. These cards, pre-stamped with the national postage rate, serve as not only a means of correspondence but also as promotional tools for Algarrobo’s tourism sector.

Correos Prepaid Cards: Algarrobo’s Ambassadors

Each card is equipped with a QR code linked to the ‘Algarrobo AR’ tourism app, providing recipients with a virtual tour of the area’s highlights. Following the footsteps of other prominent tourist destinations in the Málaga province, such as Vélez-Málaga and Marbella, Algarrobo aims to leverage Correos’ prepaid cards to showcase its rich architectural, historical, and cultural heritage.

