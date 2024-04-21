Correos launches prepaid postcards

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 23:00
Sending Adventures
Image: Algarrobo Town Hall
CORREOS, the Spanish postal service, has launched a prepaid postcard initiative to boost tourism in Algarrobo. This picturesque town, home to over 6,000 residents, boasts a unique blend of mountain and beach landscapes, drawing visitors worldwide with its famed olive oil cakes and horticultural research centre.
In collaboration with Correos, the Algarrobo Town Council has acquired 300 prepaid cards featuring stunning images of the town’s most iconic spots. These cards, pre-stamped with the national postage rate, serve as not only a means of correspondence but also as promotional tools for Algarrobo’s tourism sector.
Each card is equipped with a QR code linked to the ‘Algarrobo AR’ tourism app, providing recipients with a virtual tour of the area’s highlights. Following the footsteps of other prominent tourist destinations in the Málaga province, such as Vélez-Málaga and Marbella, Algarrobo aims to leverage Correos’ prepaid cards to showcase its rich architectural, historical, and cultural heritage.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.