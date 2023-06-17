By Aaron Hindhaugh • 17 June 2023 • 8:30

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are discussing whether or not to make a move for James Maddison.

There had been reports circulating over the past 24 hours about Tottenham lodging a joint £50 million bid for both Maddison and his Leicester City teammate, Harvey Barnes, although these are said to be wide of the mark.

Maddison is certainly a wanted man this summer with the likes of Spurs, Newcastle United and Manchester United being credited with an interest in the England international, although the former two appear to be the favourites.

Newcastle did indeed have bids rejected for the midfielder last summer which shows how long-standing their interest is in Maddison, but Tottenham do have the lure of allowing him to play in London and in one of the best stadiums in world football.

Spurs still looking at James Maddison

Spurs are certainly going to be looking for a spark going forward this season because they had a huge overreliance on Harry Kane who netted 32 goals and also managed to register five assists to his teammates.

Although Maddison could be got for a cut-price fee due to Leicester City’s relegation last season, Tottenham are yet to decide if they wish to submit an official bid for the midfielder this summer.

Callum Wilson on IG trying to persuade James Maddison to join Newcastle “Newcastle is this way” pic.twitter.com/Gw3G4Z7rTk — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) June 16, 2023

“There’s plenty of interest and not least from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur,” Sheth said on Sky Sports. “With regards to Tottenham, a few developments today [Thursday] they are discussions ongoing internally we believe about whether they want to formalise that interest in James Maddison and his Leicester City teammate, Harvey Barnes and formally bid for those two players.”

Stiff competition for the midfielder’s signature

It’s set to be a highly contested battle for Maddison’s signature because how well he’s performed for Leicester over the last few years, even when the Foxes themselves have slid down the footballing pyramid.

Over the last three seasons, Maddison has managed to muster up a very impressive 52 goal involvements in the Premier League alone, so it’s no surprise that Leicester are keen on getting £50-60 million for their star man.