By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 18:35

Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra Shutterstock.com

Dean Jones believes that Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic could make a similar impact in the Premier League as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have done.

Man United will know that their number one priority this summer had to be getting a new striker through the door with Wout Weghorst not set to return, Anthony Martials’ fitness can’t be relied upon and Marcus Rashford is better played on the wing.

Therefore, cutting their interest in Kane this early on in the summer is a smart move from the Red Devils, especially when it became apparent that Daniel Levy would not be sanctioning a sale of his star striker to a Premier League rival.

Now Erik ten Hag and Man United recognise that they won’t be signing Kane they can focus their attention on getting another top-class striker in at Old Trafford, potentially in the form of Victor Osimhen, Vlahovic or a younger ace in Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United could target Vlahovic

No out-and-out striker is likely on the same level as Haaland having made goal scoring look so easy in arguably the hardest league in the world as well as winning the treble in his first season with Manchester City, but Jones is clearly a fan of the Serbian ace Vlahovic.

“I think Vlahovic might become a potential [option] but there’s nothing there yet,” Jones spoke about. “I feel like Vlahovic is one of the few that could go in there and have that similar impact to what Kane could.

Vlahovic could rival Haaland in Premier League

“He’s not quite at Kane’s level, but he’s got the potential to get there and in the past, he’s been compared to Haaland and stuff. He’s the sort of striker you’d want going head to head with him in Manchester.”

It’s a bold statement from Jones to believe that any striker in the world – apart from perhaps Kane or Kylian Mbappe – could go head to head with the machine that is Haaland, but Man United may feel he’s more attainable than someone such as Osimhen.

The Napoli striker is said to only be available for more than £100 million, whereas Vlahovic would be a lot cheaper given his lack of goals last season in Serie A – just 12 – and Juventus’ ongoing off-filed issues.