The Timeless Charm of Pollenca

Published: 02 May 2024
Pollenca's lively market place
Credit: Andy Floe flickr
Pollenca is a picturesque town located on the edge of the Serra de Tramuntana, on the North Coast of Mallorca. Founded in the late 12th century by the Arabs, the town’s rich history unfolds through its winding, cobblestone streets and historic landmarks. Once gifted to the Knights Templar by King Jaume I, Pollenca stands as a bastion of culture and tradition to this day.
The Pont Roma lies at the heart of Pollenca’s story. This enchanting bridge dates back to the 15th century and was once the only safe way to cross the Torrente de Sant Jordi during high water.
In the town centre, Placa Major can be found with its charming Mare de Deu dels Angels church. Locals and visitors alike gather here to enjoy food, wine, and lively conversation. Enjoy delicious locally produced dishes and live music in this vivacious square. On Sundays, a street market adds to the vibrant atmosphere.
For those seeking spiritual solace and/or a bracing walk, the Calvari church sits atop a hill close to the centre of town. It is accessible by climbing 365 steps lined with stone cottages and cypress trees. The church provides a stunning vantage point from which the Bay of Pollenca can be seen.
Founded in 1975, The Museum of Pollenca hosts a fabulous collection of modern and contemporary art. One of the most exquisite pieces is the Buddhist Mandala, donated to the town by the Dalai Lama in 1990.
Throughout the year, Pollenca hosts exciting festivities, none more spectacular than La Patrona Festival. This is a week-long celebration of the town’s enduring spirit and sense of solidarity. On the 2 August, the people of Pollenca take to the streets to participate in a mock battle with swords made of wood.
Equally popular is the Pollenca Music Festival. Against a backdrop of Pollenca’s historic venues, music legends have been performing as part of the festival since 1962. Performers including Monsterrat Cabelle and Mstislav Rostopvich have enchanted past audiences.
Pollenca invites visitors to embark on a journey through time. From ancient landmarks to bustling markets and festivals, every corner of this beautiful town tells a story.
