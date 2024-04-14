Pollença wine fair returns

By Annette Christmas • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 22:29

Corks, Mallorcan wine. AC

The participating wineries have been revealed for the highly anticipated XXI edition of the Pollença wine fair.

This is a chance to get to know the finest wines from the island, all in one place.

Sant Domingo

The fair will be held on 27 and 28 April, in its customary location inside the Sant Domingo cloister.

38 Mallorcan wineries are participating, offering a total of 250 wines to taste.

They all have either the DO (Designations of Origin) DO Pla i Llevant and DO Binissalem, or the more general PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) Vi de la Terra Mallorca,

As usual, there will also be wines from Catalunya due to the close collaboration with the vi Primitiu association which organises the fair: the DO Montsant, with 18 participating wineries.

The logo for this year’s fair has been designed by artist Joan Cerdà, who was inspired by the beauty of the corks, which remind him of the delightful moment a bottle of wine is opened and tasted.

The opening times of the wine fair are:

Saturday, April 27, from 10 am to 8:30 pm.

Sunday, April 28 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Tickets cost € 15 and include a € 5 euro discount voucher on wine purchases at the fair.