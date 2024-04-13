Quality wines from Mallorca more popular

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 15:22
Image: wine poured
Credit: public domain
Over €42 million was spent on quality Mallorcan wines in 2023, slightly up on the year before. The figure is an all-time record.
Official figures show that rosé wine sales rose by 8.9 per cent, while demand for red wine fell by 14.6 per cent, a trend repeated throughout Europe.
Several seals of quality exist for wines produced in Mallorca, including the quality mark of the Balearic Islands, the Denomination of Origin (DO) Binissalem, the Denomination of Origin (DO) Pla i Llevant, and the Vino de la Tierra Mallorca.
5.6 per cent less wine with the quality seal was sold in 2023 than the year before. However, this cannot be taken as a negative trend.
As Joan Llabrés, the general manager of the General Directorate of Agricultural Food Quality and Local Products explains, “2022 was exceptional because stocks were exhausted due to COVID. If we focus on the pre-pandemic trend only, we can see that marketing data continues to rise year on year.”
6,421 hectolitres of DO Binissalem were sold, which was 11.6 per cent less than in 2022, and sales of wines with the DO Pla i Llevant seal decreased by 8.2 per cent.
The biggest volume sold was Vino de la Tierra de Mallorca: 29,155 hectolitres.
Just over 80 per cent of quality wine buyers were from the Baleares, who bought 40,446 hectolitres of wine.
Foreign sales represented almost 17 percent of total volume quality, with 8,453 hectolitres sold. The highest demand was from Germany (over five per cent up, at 64.4 per cent), followed by Switzerland (slightly down, at 15.1 per cent)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.