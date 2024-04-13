Quality wines from Mallorca more popular

By Annette Christmas • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 15:22

Image: wine poured Credit: public domain

Over €42 million was spent on quality Mallorcan wines in 2023, slightly up on the year before. The figure is an all-time record.

Official figures show that rosé wine sales rose by 8.9 per cent, while demand for red wine fell by 14.6 per cent, a trend repeated throughout Europe.

Several seals of quality exist for wines produced in Mallorca, including the quality mark of the Balearic Islands, the Denomination of Origin (DO) Binissalem, the Denomination of Origin (DO) Pla i Llevant, and the Vino de la Tierra Mallorca.

Wine sales during pandemic

5.6 per cent less wine with the quality seal was sold in 2023 than the year before. However, this cannot be taken as a negative trend.

As Joan Llabrés, the general manager of the General Directorate of Agricultural Food Quality and Local Products explains, “2022 was exceptional because stocks were exhausted due to COVID. If we focus on the pre-pandemic trend only, we can see that marketing data continues to rise year on year.”

6,421 hectolitres of DO Binissalem were sold, which was 11.6 per cent less than in 2022, and sales of wines with the DO Pla i Llevant seal decreased by 8.2 per cent.

The biggest volume sold was Vino de la Tierra de Mallorca: 29,155 hectolitres.

Just over 80 per cent of quality wine buyers were from the Baleares, who bought 40,446 hectolitres of wine.

Germans and Swiss appreciate quality wine

Foreign sales represented almost 17 percent of total volume quality, with 8,453 hectolitres sold. The highest demand was from Germany (over five per cent up, at 64.4 per cent), followed by Switzerland (slightly down, at 15.1 per cent)