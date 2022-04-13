By Guest Writer • 13 April 2022 • 15:59

Welcoming the XIX Pollença Wine Fair Credit: Pollensa Council

WINE Fair returns to Pollensa just seven months after the last one as although due to take place last May, the 2021 Fair didn’t actually happen until last October due to the pandemic.

Despite the fact that it was very much a last-minute affair it managed to attract some 2,000 visitors and was considered a great success.

Buoyed up by this, the organisers, the Associació Vi Primitiu Pollença with the support of the local council announced on Tuesday April 12 at the Hotel Son Brull that the XIX Pollença Wine Fair would be held on May 7 and 8 at the Can Conill de Pollença car park.

Some 36 wineries from Mallorca will participate as well as 21 from the Catalonian DO region of Montsant together with some other Spanish wineries.

Open from 10am to 10.30pm on the Saturday and 10am to 10pm on the Sunday admission costs €15 per person which will include one glass of wine plus a souvenir bag.

Josep Bibiloni President of the Associació Vi Primitiu Pollença explained that there would be between 275 and 300 different wines to taste and said “This fair is very useful for the sector, as we have had a very bad time during these two years that we have been unemployed.

“Visitors will have the privilege of tasting the first vintages of 2021, as they are bottled and ready to go.”

