By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 7:20

Kim Min-Jae is reportedly stalling over a new contract at Napoli, which will be a huge boost for Manchester United in their pursuit of the monster defender.

The Red Devils had to cope without at least one of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez for large chunks of last season which saw Luke Shaw forced into the heart of defence, something that can’t continue if they wish to become title contenders.

Kim has taken European football by storm in the last 12 months helping Napoli become Serie A champions for the first time since 1990, so it’s no surprise many top clubs are chasing his signature.

It is reported that Kim has a release clause in his contract at Napoli that will make him available for £42 million, however, it is only in play between July 1st and July 15th, meaning clubs such as Man United will have to act quickly.

Man United delays signing a new contract

While Man United are certainly one of the frontrunners for the South Korean’s signature this summer, they aren’t alone and it won’t be an easy pursuit as they face very stiff competition from top-four rivals Newcastle United.

The Magpies reportedly have Kim very high up on their list of priority signings this summer as Eddie Howe goes in pursuit of a long-term Fabian Schar replacement given the Switzerland international is now 31 years old.

BREAKING: #MUFC target Kim Min-jae is stalling on signing a new contract at Napoli that would remove his release clause. Under the terms of his current deal Kim can leave for a fee of around £42m from July 1. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/h8S6wG87A1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 14, 2023

Napoli are certainly trying all they can to keep their title-winning squad together but following the departure of Luciano Spalletti, many players may have lost faith in the club and that’s why Kim is heading for the exit door as well as Victor Osimhen who’s being tipped with a move to Chelsea.

Man United must act quickly for Kim

Man United could do with another centre-back to start alongside one of Varane or Martinez, or even replace Harry Maguire who’s being hotly tipped with a move away from Old Trafford and joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Kim was voted in the Serie A Team of The Season last term having featured in 35 games and for it being just his first time in Europe’s top leagues, it shows just how good he is naturally and with some top-level coaching going forward, could become one of the best Asian defenders of all time.