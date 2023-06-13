By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 13:45

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Local reporter Graeme Bailey has insisted that Newcastle United are indeed asking questions about some of the biggest stars in football, including Declan Rice.

When Newcastle were taken over by PIF many thought it was going to be a whirlwind of transfer activity involving players such as Gareth Bale, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but their approach couldn’t have been further from that.

Instead, PIF and Eddie Howe have brought in tried and tested players such as Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Nick Pope, as well as signing talented young players with the right character including Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

With Newcastle now able to offer Champions League football though, their strategy could now drastically change because a lot of the top players see that as a necessity when picking their next club and teams such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea can’t offer that sort of football.

Newcastle hold an interest in Declan Rice

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the Magpies are at least testing the waters out when it comes to some of the biggest names in football, including Rice, who’s being heavily linked with an exit from West Ham and joining Arsenal this summer for around £100 million.

“I think with quite a few of these players, the big names, Declan Rice etc, Newcastle are asking the question,” Bailey claimed. “If you don’t buy a ticket you can’t win the raffle and Newcastle are asking the question about a lot of players.”

PIF may struggle to attract big-name players

While the thought of Rice playing his football alongside Guiamares in a Newcastle midfield would be dreamland stuff for the Toon faithful, it will likely only remain that, just a dream, as he seemingly has his heart set on Arsenal and staying in London.

That is indeed one thing that may still go against Newcastle despite their huge wealth and continued growth, a lot of players will always prefer to live further down south and in London, due to its diversity and connections across the world for travel.