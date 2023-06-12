Newcastle United star set to reject move to Barcelona

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 14:15
Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives.
image: wikimedia
Newcastle United icon Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly set to reject any approaches from Barcelona this summer in favour of remaining on Tyneside.
The Magpies went on a magical ride last season under the ownership of PIF and the guidance of Eddie Howe which saw them beat the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur (twice) and Chelsea and thus, finished in the top four.
It will be the first time since the late great Sir Bobby Robson had the Magpies fighting with Europe’s elite that they will get to hear the famous Champions League theme tune ring out around St James’ Park.
While the money that’s been spent by PIF has certainly helped the squad to be improved with the likes of Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman not likely to have fancied playing under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley’s ownership.
However, they aren’t just great players for Newcastle, but they have seemingly all bought into life on Tyneside with Guimaraes, in particular, becoming a fan favourite for how he plays, but also for how he acts off the pitch.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨
Bruno Guimaraes is set to STAY at Newcastle ⚫️⚪️
By @jac_talbot #NUFC
— Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) June 12, 2023
🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨
Bruno Guimaraes is set to STAY at Newcastle ⚫️⚪️
By @jac_talbot #NUFC
— Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) June 12, 2023
The Brazilian international has spoken very openly about how people thought he was crazy for joining last January when the Magpies were engulfed in a relegation battle, but it’s certainly paid off for him now being one of the best midfielders in the league.
Guimaraes has also spoken about how he wishes to stay on Tyneside and ensure he writes his name into the history of the club, something he hoped to do earlier this year in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
However, that defeat, accompanied by the fact he will play Champions League football next year, only seems to have made him even more attached to the city and the club with talk of a new contract rife amongst local media and fans.
The fact that Guimaraes is seemingly willing to sign an extension to stay at Newcastle, who haven’t played European football for a decade and have not won anything this century, instead of going to Barcelona is a testament to his character and also the clear vision the Magpies’ owner have sold to the players.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.