Newcastle United star set to reject move to Barcelona

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 14:15

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Newcastle United icon Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly set to reject any approaches from Barcelona this summer in favour of remaining on Tyneside.

The Magpies went on a magical ride last season under the ownership of PIF and the guidance of Eddie Howe which saw them beat the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur (twice) and Chelsea and thus, finished in the top four.

It will be the first time since the late great Sir Bobby Robson had the Magpies fighting with Europe’s elite that they will get to hear the famous Champions League theme tune ring out around St James’ Park.

While the money that’s been spent by PIF has certainly helped the squad to be improved with the likes of Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman not likely to have fancied playing under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley’s ownership.

However, they aren’t just great players for Newcastle, but they have seemingly all bought into life on Tyneside with Guimaraes, in particular, becoming a fan favourite for how he plays, but also for how he acts off the pitch.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Bruno Guimaraes is set to STAY at Newcastle ⚫️⚪️ By @jac_talbot #NUFC — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) June 12, 2023

The Brazilian international has spoken very openly about how people thought he was crazy for joining last January when the Magpies were engulfed in a relegation battle, but it’s certainly paid off for him now being one of the best midfielders in the league.

Guimaraes to reject Barcelona and stay on Tyneside

Guimaraes has also spoken about how he wishes to stay on Tyneside and ensure he writes his name into the history of the club, something he hoped to do earlier this year in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

However, that defeat, accompanied by the fact he will play Champions League football next year, only seems to have made him even more attached to the city and the club with talk of a new contract rife amongst local media and fans.

The fact that Guimaraes is seemingly willing to sign an extension to stay at Newcastle, who haven’t played European football for a decade and have not won anything this century, instead of going to Barcelona is a testament to his character and also the clear vision the Magpies’ owner have sold to the players.