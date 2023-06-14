By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 13:35

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United transfer target Arda Guler can be signed for a cut-price £15 million following an activation of his release clause.

Newcastle’s interest in the young attacking midfielder dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ has been well documented so far this summer but with the transfer window officially opening today, they could soon speed up their efforts.

The Magpies certainly aren’t alone in their pursuit of Guler with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool also being credited with a keen interest in the young Turkish ace, so they will have to act quickly.

It was reported just last week that Newcastle would have to splash out over £20 million for Guler, however, it has since emerged via Fabrizio Romano that the midfielder played over 1500 minutes for Fenerbahce which means he has now activated an interesting release clause.

Guler can be signed for just £15 million

Having played a certain amount of minutes last season, the youngster can now be signed for just £15 million, and for someone so young and highly rated, this could turn out to be one of the bargains of the summer.

Turkish gem, Arda Güler, can now be acquired for a net fee of just €17.5m 🇹🇷 Thanks to the activation of his release clause after reaching 1500 minutes played. The wolves are out #signhim #gulerpic.twitter.com/NudEHX7t3i — RNDM (@RNDM_com) June 13, 2023

“For Arda Guler, from what I’ve heard, there is important information,” Romano claimed on his YouTube channel. “After playing more than 1500 minutes with Fenerbahce this season, there is an active release clause in the contract of Arda Guler, the release clause is €17.5 million.”

Newcastle will have to act quickly

Eddie Howe will be keen to add some midfield depth and youth into his side this summer as they look to compete on all four fronts next season, including in the Champions League, and Guler could be an ideal recruit given his price tag and age.

Guler will only have to take a look at what Howe’s been able to do with players such as Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff as to how much he could develop and improve on Tyneside if he decided to join the exciting project.