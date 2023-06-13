By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 13:10

Newcastle United star makes bold predictions about the club. Image: "Newcastle United football club badge" by Cartridge Save - A Day in the Life is marked with CC BY 2.0

Transfer guru Dean Jones believes that Newcastle United would be the perfect club for Dominik Szoboszlai to join this summer amid ongoing speculation.

It is gearing up to be an extremely busy transfer window, at least on the rumours front, with so many big names already reportedly being of interest to Newcastle including Szoboszlai, Moussa Diaby, James Maddison and Kim Min-Jae.

However, the Magpies are still yet to kick into gear when it comes to signings that can make an impact on the first team next season with Newcastle having announced the arrival and immediate departure on loan of Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle are clearly in the market for a creative and attack-minded star this summer with heavy links emerging around Maddison and Szoboszlai with the Magpies said to be leading the race for the former.

However, according to reports out in Germany, Newcastle are said to be very keen on striking up a deal for Szoboszlai, although his mammoth release clause will likely turn out to be a stumbling block for a club focussed on not breaching Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle would be perfect for Szoboszlai

Jones, however, has admitted that Newcastle would be the perfect club for Szoboszlai to go to this summer if he wishes to take the next natural step in his career.

“I’ve been waiting years for Szoboszlai to land in the Premier League,” Jones said. “He’s taken a different path perhaps to the one I thought he might go down but he’s not going to stay in the RB (Red Bull) model for his whole life.

“Newcastle does seem like the kind of club that would be perfect for him to step into.”

Szoboszlai or Maddison?

It would be a huge coup for Newcastle to lure someone such as Szoboszlai to Tyneside given his pedigree in the game and clear ability having registered 21 goal involvements last season while still being only 22 years old.

However, spending so much money on someone so young and unproven in the Premier League could be a big risk, especially when Maddison – who’s tried and tested – is available for perhaps even cheaper.