Green light for pools this summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 16:31

Pools can be filled this summer Photo: Shutterstock / Pavel / Junta de Andalucia

Swimming pools will be able to be filled this summer. The spokesman of the Andalucian Government has finally pronounced the words that the residents of the Costa del Sol have been waiting to hear for months.

Minister for Sustainability, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco of the Junta de Andalucia announced on Tuesday May 7 that, “The filling of swimming pools will be allowed this summer in Malaga Province”.

The rains of Easter has allowed the relaxation of measures and after several meetings with the mayors, the Junta has given the green light to the filling of pools on urbanisations and private properties throughout the province,

Until now, the Junta had delegated this decision to each of the local councils so that they could administer the water available to them. However, it has now taken over the coordination so that there is a joint decision throughout the province.

Pools are a top priority

“The idea was always that the Junta should try to coordinate a series of uniform measures”, clarified the Minister, “Malaga is a leading province in terms of tourism, so the filling of swimming pools was of particular importance”.

These measures will not change the litres of water per person per day set by the drought committees after the relaxation of the restrictions due to the recent rains. In the province of Malaga there are areas in which water consumption per person per day is still restricted to 180, 200 or 225 litres depending on the area and the local councils.