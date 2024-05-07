Guided tours of Duquesa Castle

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 16:20

Castillo de la Duquesa Photo: Wikimedia CC / ZC Marbella

Manilva Councillor for Culture, Fina Gómez, is going to resume the guide service to visit the archaeological site of the Castillo de la Duquesa. The guided tours will be available in Spanish, English and French.

Archaeological work at the Castillo de la Duquesa began in 1987 as a result of construction nearby. Built in 1767 it is a circular structure, somewhere between a castle and a fortress.

The fortress is located next to La Duquesa beach and is also known as Fortín de Sabinillas, as it is next to the coastal town of Sabinillas. Until recently the castle was used as a barracks for the Guardia Civil.

Nowadays, it houses a council office and receives many visitors due to its architectural and historical importance. The fortress was built using material from the ancient walls of a Roman villa originally on the site. It is made up of thermal baths, a villa and a necropolis which surround the building that houses the Museum and the Castle itself.

Information and bookings for the guided tours can be made by telephone: 647 715 521 or email: concejalcultura@ayto-manilva.com