By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 13:55

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Breaking news emerged last night about how Newcastle United were locked in negotiations with Inter Milan over the signing of Nico Barella.

The Magpies reportedly only have a £75 million budget and are looking to sign two players this summer, which looks rather bizarre given they’ve already signed Yankuba Minteh and continued links to the likes of James Maddison, Felix Nmethca and Barella.

Newcastle are clearly not going to be messing around this summer with big-money moves for Barella and Madisson being tipped to happen and that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the extreme with they’ve got behind them as well as the prospect of Champions League football.

However, Barella would indeed be the biggest statement of intent from PIF and Newcastle thus far as he is an Italian international, just had the season of his life with Inter Milan and started a Champions League final.

Newcastle keen on signing Nico Barella

There are indeed mixed reports emerging from England and in Italy with the ones closer to Newcastle saying a £50 million deal is being discussed with the Magpies confident of landing their star midfielder, whereas back in Italy reports claim neither player nor the club have an interest in any deal.

Although, Newcastle fans will have fond memories of the Italian media telling them stories as they kept publishing how Sven Botman had no interest in joining the Magpies over AC Milan and people can see how that’s turned out.

Fabrizio Romano, however, has dropped some home truths about the deal insisting that £50 million would be nowhere near enough to land the Italian.

Magpies must pay more than £50 million

He said: “At the moment what I can tell you, for sure, there is interest from Newcastle and for sure Eddie Howe is a big fan of Nico Barella and they would love to sign Barella, but they also know that for Inter, £50 million is absolutely not enough to sign Barella.”

If Newcastle could line up with a midfield trio of Barella, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, as well as Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff there to provide competition and depth, it would certainly make them a dangerous side to come up against in both defence and attack.