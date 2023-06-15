By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 9:55

Newcastle United manager and coach Jason Tindall in Carabao Cup final

Newcastle United have released their post-season retained list which has confirmed they’ve offered Paul Dummett and Loris Karius new contracts.

Eddie Howe has spoken very highly of the pair over the last 6-12 months for their hard work behind the scene in training, although only one of them has had as much pressure put onto their shoulders in the form of Karius.

The former German international was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year when Nick Pope was sent off just one game before Newcastle travelled down to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final and with Martin Dubravka cup-tied, Karius was the only option.

While he failed to keep a clean sheet and Newcastle lost 2-0, Karius was certainly not to blame for either of the goals and with him now settled and well-known within the first-team group, it could be good for him to stick around.

Newcastle offer duo new contracts

However, it has been reported in the past that Karius had suitors out in Italy, which could make more sense for him from a personal point of view given that his partner is currently working out there.

When it comes to Dummett, this was a more rogue decision given that he is now 31 years old, was only afforded one appearance last season and even more alarming, made the matchday squad just 16 times in the Premier League.

It has been a frustrating season for Dummett who’s had to cope with injuries and also seen him lose a spot even in the matchday squad a lot of times with natural centre-back Dan Burn playing in his position for the majority of the term.

Difficult decisions for both players

However, it could be a simple one for Dummett because if he does sign a new contract then he will get to live out a boyhood dream of playing in the Champions League for the first time having grown up watching and hearing the famous music ring out around St James’ Park.

Dummett has not been a regular in the first team at Newcastle for three seasons now, so he may well be comfortable sitting on the bench and being a mature voice and presence in and around the dressing room instead of going out ins search of first-team football.