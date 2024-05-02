By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 May 2024 • 12:02

Brazilian night at La Sala Photo: Pexels CC

La Sala Puerto Banus is set to showcase an incredible Brazilian Night Experience in their freshly refurbished Live Lounge at La Sala Puerto Banus.

This vibrant event promises a night filled with the rhythm and passion of Brazil, complete with live entertainment, delicious cuisine, and an electrifying atmosphere.

Taking place on Monday May 27 from 8pm till late and priced at just €15 per person, guests are in for an unforgettable evening of samba, rhythm, and passion featuring a live singer, DJ, and dancers, bringing the spirit of Brazil to Marbella.

The speciality menu for the evening includes Brazilian Salt Cod Croquettes and Tropical Mango and Chickpea Salad to start, followed by a traditional Brazilian Churrasco mixed grill. This sumptuous main course includes roast entrecote, grilled chorizo sausage, and marinated boneless chicken, all shared platter-style and accompanied by Brazilian black beans, garlic rice, and grilled corn on the cob.

The Live Lounge at La Sala Puerto Banus has recently undergone a €300,000 refurbishment. Equipped with a full stage, state-of-the-art lighting, and an exclusive bar offering a wide selection of drinks and a newly added grand piano to add a touch of sophistication, it’s a perfect venue for live music.

Check it out for yourselves on May 27. Reserve your spot for a night of exotic Brazilian flavours and captivating performances by contacting La Sala Puerto Banus at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.