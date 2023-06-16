By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 8:55

Tottenham release angry statement after Arsenal match postponed. image: creative commons

Tottenham Hotspur are now being pushed by Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of England international Conor Gallagher this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is still seemingly getting to know his squad and board members at Tottenham as he’s still to get going in the transfer market, although it did just officially open on Wednesday, but that hasn’t stopped clubs such as Newcastle United from trying to be active.

Spurs know they have a lot of ground to make up this summer and heading into the new season as they finished eight points off the top four and even missed out on European football altogether, such was their disastrous end to the season.

Postecoglou has already been informed by Daniel Levy that he must work within a budget, which may be why they have reportedly attempted to sign both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for a combined total of just £50 million, something that will likely just be laughed at by Leicester City.

Tottenham have launched a joint £50M bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to reports 📝 Leicester are set to reject the bid ❌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 15, 2023

It appears pretty clear that the Australian boss is keen on improving the midfield as they have been linked with Maddison and also Gallagher from their arch-rivals Chelsea, with the Blues seemingly very open to losing one of their academy graduates.

Spurs being rivalled for the signing of Gallagher

Any deal could well be bittersweet for both Chelsea and Spurs with the Blues helping to improve a rival team, while Tottenham would be giving former boss, Mauricio Pochettino, money to work with this transfer window.

Gallagher certainly had a less than impressive season with Chelsea last term managing just four goal involvements in the Premier League which means that his price tag will have likely fallen down drastically.

Tottenham will do business on their terms

Therefore, Spurs will be looking to structure a deal on their terms and not be pushed into a corner to pay over the odds for someone just because he is a young English international, although any potential deal could soon be out of their hands.

This is because it’s been reported that Brighton have now entered the race for Gallagher and it would likely be very easy for him to look at the project and football Roberto De Zerbi is cooking up on the south coast and want to be a part of that journey.

It could also come down to the matter of money and who can offer Chelsea the most upfront, but also, who can ensure Gallagher that his current £50,000 per week salary will be significantly improved.