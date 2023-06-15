By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 13:00
The Premier League have released the 2023/24 fixtures which will see newly-promoted Luton Town debut in the top flight for the first time.
It is set to be yet another exciting and nail-biting season for all 20 Premier League clubs with teams fighting for something, whether that be the title, European football or trying to maintain their top-flight status.
The first weekend of fixtures is always filled with excitement, hope and a lot of unexpected results usually crop up as new players start to get used to the Premier League and also new managers look to get their tactics across.
This season is likely to see one of the fiercest battles for the top four and title that we have ever seen with Chelsea spending heavily, Liverpool won’t be as bad as last term and then all the other regulars will still be in and around there.
There are some eye-opening fixtures in the first weekend that will certainly be pencilled into many people’s diaries, such as Vincent Kompany returning to the Etihad Stadium for the first time in a league fixture since leaving the Blues as their captain.
As well as that, Champions League-bound Newcastle United travel to Aston Villa, who were the side that handed out the most humbling defeat of the Magpies’ season last term, so that will certainly be a grudge match at Villa Park.
For newly-promoted Luton Town, they have been handed an away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the season, and Burnley will be the first set of fans to walk through the famous away end turnstiles at Kenilworth Road.
The first Monday Night Football of the season includes Manchester United and Wolves with the Midlands outfit making the evening trip to Old Trafford, a place where they were downed by a last-minute goal last season.
Fast forwarding to the final games of the season which will be determining the future of some clubs without a doubt, and the big games to watch out for are Brighton vs Manchester United, Manchester City vs West Ham, Burnley vs Nottingham Forest and Arsenal vs Everton.
