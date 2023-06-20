By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 13:30

Newcastle United manager and coach Jason Tindall in Carabao Cup final

Rob Dorsett has admitted live on Sky Sports that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison will cost at least £50 million.

There have indeed been several reports about Maddison and what his preference would be between joining Newcastle or Spurs with some saying the former and others claiming it would indeed be the latter because of the lure of London.

Newcastle have a long-standing interest in the England international – who was pictured alongside potential teammates Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson last night – with the Magpies lodging two bids last summer for Maddison.

Maddison will cost at least £50 million

Wilson has also teased the fact that he’s been trying to convince Maddison about a move to Tyneside via a cheeky photo on his Instagram story captioned ‘Newcastle is this way’ which certainly excited many Newcastle fans.

However, with a new manager at the helm in the form of Ange Postecoglou and a world-class stadium and striker in the form of Harry Kane, Maddison may well believe Spurs is the best long-term option for him, albeit he’ll be without European football once again.

Callum Wilson on IG trying to persuade James Maddison to join Newcastle “Newcastle is this way” pic.twitter.com/Gw3G4Z7rTk — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) June 16, 2023

Both Newcastle and Spurs find themselves in quite a strong position given they will be fighting for European football again this season, whereas Leicester are battling it out to just get back in the Premier League, meaning Maddison’s value will have been slashed in recent times.

“From what I’ve been told, Leicester are likely to want in excess of £60 million for James Maddison,’ Dorsett revealed. “Don’t expect them to sell for any less than £50 million and I think it would be a much higher figure than that if he had longer left on his contract.

Newcastle and Spurs to battle for his signature

“He’s got one year left on his current contract which leaves Leicester in a tricky situation in regards to him because most people and agents you speak to would tell you that James Maddison is worth more than £50 million, but with a year left on his contract, that brings his value right down.”

It looks set to be a fierce battle for Maddison’s signature this summer and it could well be a case of whoever bids first is the one that gets the midfielder with Leicester needing the money and Maddison keen to get his future sorted as soon as possible.