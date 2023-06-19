By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 13:30

Tottenham Hotspur - Image Cosmin Iftode / Shutterstock.com

Harry Kane’s former England and Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Andros Townsend, has admitted the striker is desperate to break the Premier League goal-scoring record.

The fact that Manchester United have now cooled their interest in Kane and no other top-flight clubs are seemingly a viable option for the striker and he wishes to break Alan Shearer’s goal scoring record, his future looks set to be at Spurs.

Kane was said to be of interest from both Man United and Real Madrid this summer, but now the signing of Joselu has been confirmed by Los Blancos, that is said to be them done for the summer, according to Florentino Perez.

Kane eager to stay in the Premier League

Therefore, the options Kane has outside of Spurs become extremely sparse and now it looks as though Ange Postecoglou will get at least one season to work with one of the best strikers in the world and try to convince him to sign a new deal.

England’s captain will be keen to win some silverware with Spurs and this year could be the best chance to lift a cup given they have no European football to be a distraction this season, so Postecoglou will be under pressure to deliver for both Daniel Levy and his star man.

“I know he wants the record!” 🏆🔥 “He’s very selfish! He’s always looking to get a shot off. Left foot, right foot. Any angle.” Andros Townsend claims Kane wanting to stay in the #PL is causing issues for #THFC. pic.twitter.com/hDYVibDUyn — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 19, 2023

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Towsend admitted that he’s confident Kane is eager to break Shearer’s record, instead of moving abroad to win silverware.

He said: “I know he’s desperate for the record for the Premier League record, but you don’t want to retire having the Premier League record, the England and Spurs record but not winning anything, so he’s at a crossroads a bit.”

Spurs will be desperate to hand Kane a new contract

It’s certainly a difficult moment in Kane’s career because he could potentially play out one more year with his boyhood club and try to win something before then leaving as a free agent, but at that point, he’ll be 31 years old as his options could indeed be limited.

Especially when the market will be saturated once again with strikers such as Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe all potentially looking for a move away if they don’t get one this time around.