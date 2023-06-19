By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 9:30

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United are prioritising a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes this summer amid reported interest from Barcelona over the last few weeks.

The Brazilian midfielder certainly took a big risk in January 2022 when he departed Lyon in France for Newcastle who – at the time – were fighting a tough battle against relegation, however, it paid off as he’s now going to be plying his trade in the Champions League once again.

Guimaraes has recently admitted that people called him crazy for joining Newcastle when they were in such a perilous position last year but he’s certainly taken to the Tyneside life becoming a fan favourite almost immediately.

Newcastle have been reportedly n discussions over a new deal with Guimaraes for a few months now, however, Romano has now claimed that it is a priority for PIF and Eddie Howe to get the midfielder tied down on a longer-term deal.

Newcastle eyeing new Guimaraes deal

It wouldn’t just be Newcastle benefiting from Guimaraes signing a new deal with Romano claiming that the Brazilian international would be healthily compensated by getting a bumper new contract and a hugely improved financial package.

The Magpies’ determination to get Guimaraes tied down to a new deal may well have been kicked up a little bit in recent weeks because of the interest from Barcelona which is refusing to go away with a suspicious bid having been lodged in recent times from Newcastle.

Newcastle consider Bruno Guimarães’ contract extension as priority. Talks took place recently and will continue in the next weeks. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Magpies, insisting to get new deal done with huge salary increase for Bruno. pic.twitter.com/A4F7PTqWYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

According to a report out in Spain, Newcastle offered Guimaraes plush cash to Barcelona in exchange for their Brazilian winger and former Premier League ace, Raphinha, which would seem to be a disastrous deal from the Magpies’ point of view.

Guimaraes keen to sign a new contract

Guimaraes is easily one of, if not Newcastle’s best and most important player right now, with the Magpies not winning a single game last season when the midfielder didn’t start a match, so keeping him for a long period of time is crucial to their long-term success.

Newcastle securing Champions League football for next season and also reaching a cup final last campaign will have likely gone a long way to keeping Guimaraes happy about where his career is going and how Newcastle are looking to compete with the big clubs.