By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 13:00

Image of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. feelphoto/Shutterstock.com

England cricket legend Nasser Hussain has conducted several interviews with sporting figures including Toto Wolff, Robert Saleh, Emma Hayes, Ben Stokes and Jurgen Klopp about their secrets to success.

There are always special people in sports that are held in higher regard than others just because of the success they bring a team or one athlete with many always wondering what makes them tick and how they keep producing such impressive results.

It’s the same in every aspect of sports, people have to be committed, ruthless and know what makes other people and athletes tick within their teams because it’s not one size fits all when it comes to motivation.

Hussain has been conducting and putting together a series for Sky Sports about the success of highly placed and regarded sportspeople, which was triggered by the way Ben Stokes and Brenden McCullum managed to transform English cricket.

Toto Wolff only wants committed employees to drive success

The former England cricket captain spoke to Mercedes Team Principal Wolff about his approach and it’s said to be a ‘no d******d’ approach to life where he only wants to work with people who have the same vision and drive as himself.

Proof that dealing with certain people in different ways depending on how they react as Wolff ignored eight-time world champion Lewis Hamilton being late for a team meeting, insisting that he knew he’d repay him days later in Singapore, something he certainly did by setting a record quickest lap at the circuit.

Nasser Hussain on Jurgen Klopp: “When Jurgen Klopp signs someone, his scouts will have told him how good a footballer they are, but he will meet the player and discuss family. What makes them tick and what doesn't. What interests them and what doesn't. He selects people on… pic.twitter.com/orTIHFhgvl — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 27, 2023

Many people believe that football transfers are simple, one club offers the right amount of money, a player agrees personal terms, passes their medical and joins a new club, but it’s very different, especially for the very best managers.

For Jurgen Klopp, before he commits to signing any player, he will personally meet and sit down for a chat with a potential new recruit to get a feel for the personality and if they will be a good member of the squad and dressing room, showing that character can matter much more than just pure ability.

Jurgen Klopp reveals stringent transfer policy

Hussain believes that one way leaders are made and moulded from a young age is from a parent. This is because parents can set a precedent and show their children how life should be tackled and what it means to be a leader and someone that people will willingly follow because of their characteristics and ways of managing them.

Emma Hayes, the Chelsea Women manager, and one of the most successful of her generation, worked closely with her father at Camden from the age of 12 and this is said to have instilled a strong work ethic into Hayes from such a young age which she carries with her to this day.