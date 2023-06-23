By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 18:15

Newcastle United’s midfield enforcer Joelinton has been spotted making a rather unique appearance at Glastonbury 2023.

Glastonbury 2023 is fully underway with headline acts such as Lewis Capaldi, Arctic Monkeys and Elton all getting ready to rock the iconic stages, but they may not be the most famous people to be in attendance this week.

The Magpies’ misfiring striker-turned-dominant midfielder will still be revelling in the fact he’s earned his first and second cap for the Brazilian national side in the last week after putting in the hard work on Tyneside.

However, his cult hero status appears to stretch further than just Tyneside as one keen Joelinton fan decided to let everyone know what he thought about the midfielder will attending Glastonbury this year.

Joelinton visits Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury is famous for its huge flags that are taken in by festival goers to remind them where they have pitched their tents for the entirety and Joelinton is helping one person in particular to remember where he needs to return to.

The Brazilian maestro has seen his face be photoshopped onto the body of King Charles and is accompanied by a Union Jack in the background and the words ‘God save the King’ referring to Joelinton.

It’s very impressive what one football fan has done to stand out at Glastonbury and likely won’t be lost on the Brazilian who is always active on social media and loves to have interactions with fans.

Not too long ago Joelinton welcomed one Newcastle fan to his house in Tyneside because he was pictured to have made a Hawaiian-themed shirt with the midfielder’s face dotted all over it and was captured wearing it on camera during a game against West Ham.

From misfiring striker to undroppable midfielder

Joelinton has come a long way since he famously went to take a shot and managed to fall over and smash the ball off of his own head in the process as he’s now being picked for the Brazilian national side and looks undroppable in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup.

It’s certainly a feel-good story having gone from one of the worst signings in Premier League history to now one of the most physically dominant midfielders that can perform in both a defensive and offensive role.