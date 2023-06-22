By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 13:05

Newcastle United are said to be keen on £17 million rated defender Joachim Andersen, although he has admirers from other Premier League clubs.

Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth and PIF have certainly taken their recruitment drive up a gear this week having been linked with moves for James Maddison imminently, Sandro Tonali looks set to join the club for £55 million and now Andersen is being lined up.

The Denmark international has been playing for Crystal Palace since the summer of 2021 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the top defenders in the league as well as being extremely comfortable on the ball.

Last season, Andersen ranked inside the top six at Selhurst Park for progressive passes (FBRef) which shows just how willing he is to find the pass to get his team moving up the pitch and away from their own defensive third.

Newcastle keen on ball-playing Andersen

Since coming to the Premier League with Fulham back in 2020, Andersen has been attracting interest from all over England with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be tracking the centre-back.

However, given they can now offer Champions League football and a healthy wage packet, Newcastle are looking to try and force through a move for the 26-year-old this summer amid rumours they could lose one of their own defenders in the form of Jamaal Lascelles.

Another new style of viz… deep attacking passes These are passes from defensive central & half-space areas (red rectangles on image) to the attacking 40% of the pitch (gold rectangle) Joachim Andersen is the Premier League player with the most of these passes pic.twitter.com/dCTQ5KBOgs — Ben Griffis (@BeGriffis) June 19, 2023

Andersen would likely arrive and be demanding to start straight away, which is what Eddie Howe would want to happen in order to keep the exception for places very high and rife, but one player, in particular, could be sweating over his future.

Eddie Howe keen to add more depth

Fabian Schar only missed two league games under Howe last season as he ended up being part of the best defence in the entire Premier League, earning himself a new contract along the way, but being 31, Newcastle must be planning for the future.

Therefore, a proven international defender with three seasons worth of top-flight experience. under his belt for just £17 million would appear to be a no-brainer on Newcastle’s side and now it will just be about convincing Andersen to snub other clubs in favour of a move to Tyneside.