By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 18:00

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Saudia Arabian side Al-Ittihad are very keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, although it won’t be a straightforward deal.

Tottenham and new manager Ange Postecoglou are still yet to get off the mark in the transfer market and over the last 24 hours they have been dealt a double transfer blow as they’ve pulled out of a deal to sign David Raya and could soon be losing their superstar attacker Son.

It has been discussed for a while now that Son had potential suitors out in the Middle East and after the signing of Ruben Neves this week, it looks as though PIF aren’t simply looking for players on high wages and over the hill, they are here to sign top players.

Saudi Arabia keen on Son

While Al-Ittihad are said to be keen and confident of putting together a financial package to tempt Son from North London over to the Middle East, Daniel Levy and Spurs are not looking to cash in on the South Korean winger despite a poor season last term.

Jacobs has claimed that while there are discussions ongoing from Saudi Arabia about Son, the bigger picture is to target the winger next summer when he would have just one year left to run on his deal, meaning any transfer fee would be significantly smaller.

As revealed, Son is a genuine target by Saudi dealmakers. Al-Ittihad would love to sign him this summer, but the feeling remains 2024 may be easier. Spurs don’t want to sell. 🇰🇷🇸🇦 https://t.co/kY2y7ZAldY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 19, 2023

Therefore, while Al-Ittihad would be delighted to welcome Son this summer and become one of the league’s best players still in the prime years of his career, it’s believed that Levy is an unwilling seller, so 2024 is a much more realistic time for him to join the Middle East.

Spurs not looking to sell this summer

Son certainly went through a rough patch last season netting just eight times in the Premier League, which would have been laughed at if said following the end of the 2021/22 season when he was awarded the Golden Boot award.

However, he simply failed to kick on last season under Antonio Conte or any interim manager, so it’s no surprise that other European clubs aren’t circulating around him and instead, it’s the wealth of Saudi Arabia keen on his services moving forward.