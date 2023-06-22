Newcastle United Set To Beat Rivals to £55 Million Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 9:30

It looks as though it will only be a matter of time before Newcastle United complete the stunning signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The Italian international is a boyhood AC Milan fan and even took a pay cut to join the Rossoneri back in 2020 which goes to show just how much he loves his club, so getting him to move was never going to be easy.

Tonali is said to now be keen on the move to Tyneside – which could be down to the fact he will double his salary – and Eddie Howe is set to make his first signing of the summer with Tonali the English manager’s number one target.

It certainly wasn’t easy though as Newcastle have had to go about their business quietly to ensure that other top European clubs who’ve held a long-standing interest in the midfielder weren’t altered by AC Milan’s willingness to sell this summer.

Newcastle lodge £55 million Tonali bid

According to reports, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have held an interest in Tonali since he burst on the scene in Serie A with Brescia, however, it’s the disruptors in the Premier League that look to have stolen a march on their rivals.

Newcastle being able to offer a clear path into the first team immediately for Tonali as well as Champions League football next season will have likely been a huge actor to beat someone such as Liverpool who are keen to improve their midfield.

Newcastle are closing in on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

SSN info is #NUFC have made a bid in the region of £55m for the 23-year-old and there is hope a deal can be reached.

Tonali an alternative to Nicolo Barella after cost was too high for Inter player 🇮🇹 ⚫️⚪️ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 21, 2023

Tonali has been compared to Andre Pirlo and an answer to Italy’s needs in midfield for the next 5-10 years after they missed out on back-to-back World Cups, and his arrival could be the key to the Magpies’ success.

Eddie Howe set to land number one target

This is because Tonali’s ability to play as a number six could finally unleash Bruno Guimaraes to play as a number eight and impact games further up the pitch and do what he does best and unlock tight and combat defences.

While nothing is yet agreed, the fact that Dan Ashworth has been over in Milan brokering a deal for Tonali over the last 24 hours would suggest that it’s only a matter of time before the Italian ends up on Tyneside for a medical.