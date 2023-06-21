Manchester United Set To Sell Star Man Who’s Now ‘Too Good’

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 13:20

Manchester United are willing to sell one of their top young talents in the form of Zidane Iqbal for less than £1 million despite him being close to the first-team picture.

The Red Devils have seemingly given the green light for Iqbal to make the move to Holland and sign for FC Utrecht for a shockingly low price of £858,000, which has sent Man United fans into meltdown as one of their own will be leaving Old Trafford permanently.

Man United only have to look at the other half of Manchester to see how they should be selling on their younger assets with Man City selling the likes of Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu for inflated prices, mainly because of the academy they’d come through.

Iqbal was clearly in the thoughts of Man United and Erik ten Hag this season as he went on the club’s pre-season tour last summer and was even on the bench in a number of FA Cup and Carabao Cup clashes last season.

Man United set to sell Zidane Iqbal

Therefore, the idea of him now being shipped out to the Eredivisie for next to nothing will be a huge kick in the teeth for Man United’s fans because they love nothing more than seeing one of their academy graduates flourish in the first team.

According to David Ornstein, the deal that will see Man United get hardly any money in football transfer terms, does indeed have a significant sell-on clause for the Red Devils, so was he to go on and become a superstar they would be rewarded for that.

The Iraqi international has three caps for his country at the age of 20 and just one first-team appearance under his belt which is extremely impressive for the youngster, but clearly his talent has been overlooked by Ten Hag, although his now former teammates, Rhys Bennett, saw his qualities and claimed he was ‘Too good’ during his time at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag not keen on utilising his youth players

Iqbal is set to sign a four-year deal with FC Utrecht showing the faith the Dutch side have in the young midfielder and sometimes this is what’s the making of payers who have been shunned by bigger clubs in the past.

Given Man United’s off-field saga in terms of a potential takeover, they should be looking to push through as many youth players as possible so that money isn’t having to be asked for from an ownership looking to sell the club.