By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 18:40

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Manchester United won’t be signing Victor Osimhen while his valuation is still at £128 million.

It’s clear for everyone to see that Man United are aiming for at least one new striker this summer as Marcus Rashford looked to be lost once his purple patch came to an abrupt end at the end of the season and Anthony Martial’s injury record speaks for itself.

Also, the fact that Wout Weghorst – who featured 22 times during his loan spell – won’t be returning to Old Trafford, so Erik ten Hag is certainly in need of some attacking reinforcement this summer if he wishes to close the gap on noisy neighbours Manchester City.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the Red Devils being linked with a whole load of strikes this summer, some more realistic than others, because it seems very unlikely that someone such as Kylian Mbappe would actually join Man United at the moment.

This can also be applied to someone such as Harry Kane who -while is admired by Man United – will not be joining a Premier League rival while Daniel Levy is calling the shots at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Osimhen not going to Man United

Romano has now dealt yet another transfer blow to Man United fans as he’s admitted that unless Napoli reduce their demands for Osimhen, he won’t be turning out for them any time soon.

He said: “Victor Osimhen remains a player really appreciated by Man United, especially by Erik ten Hag, but Man United will not spend €150 million.

“This is the value of the player according to Napoli and we know this is the beginning of the market and this could change but Man United have no intention to spend €150 million on Victor Osimhen.”

Man United to target cheaper forwards

It would indeed be a marquee signing for Man United to land one of the top strikers in European football right now, but despite his impressive goal-scoring ability, the Glazers aren’t likely to sanction that sort of deal while they are still looking to sell the club.

Ten Hag would love to add a striker who netted 39 goals across all competitions to his squad this summer, but given the off-field complications at Old Trafford, that simply isn’t possible and that could be why he’s taking a keen look at youngster Rasmus Hojland.