By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 13:10

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Credit: @datchuguy, Twitter

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Marcus Rashford is now edging ever closer to signing a new contract with his boyhood club Manchester United.

The England international was afforded a start last night by Gareth Southgate as The Three Lions took to Rashford’s usual home turf of Old Trafford and he rewarded his manager by striking late into the first half to make it 3-0 against Malta.

While Rashford didn’t get on the scoresheet again, he was a constant threat out wide – much like Buakoy Saka was as well – and it now seems as though those two will be Southgate’s tried and tested wingers going forward into next summer’s European Championship.

Rashford certainly had the season of his life scoring in the final to help lift the Carabao Cup and also finished the campaign with a very impressive 30 goals and 11 assists across all competitions under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford close to signing a new contract

However, there always was one grey cloud over Rashford and that was his future at Man United because his current deal was set to expire next summer and he would have become a free agent, although the club have now seemingly rubbished that idea.

“Marcus Rashford was the Player of the Year for Manchester United,” Romano claimed. “It was a really fantastic season for Marcus Rashford and finally after being a top talent but always quaint for the next step, under Erik ten Hag he did very well.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, ivery happy with Erik ten Hag. Final details to be sorted — here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/W7Txcx2Cfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

“Now we can confirm that Marcus Rashford is really close to signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United and this is not just a contract extension, it feels like a new signing because Marcus Rashford’s current contract expires in June 2024.”

Ten Hag key in Rashford’s new deal

It’s a huge sign of faith from Rashford in Ten Hag and the vision he has for Man United to sign a long-term deal while the club is still certainly in limbo off the pitch in terms of a potential takeover from Qatar or Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man United will now have to ensure they add the necessary pieces to the jigsaw around Rashford so that he feels like he’s part of a team that can go on to win and challenge for more silverware, and the main piece will certainly be a striker for the Red Devils given Wout Weghorst’s departure.