Barcelona looking to sign 22 y/o Manchester City star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 8:45

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Barcelona transfer insider, Aaron Dominguez, has reported that the Women’s Champions League holders are set to try and sign Manchester City ace Laia Aleixandri.

Man City expended a horrible summer last year as they lost countless top stars – which raises questions about the management of the club – including Caroline Weir, Georgia Stanway and also Keira Walsh.

Two of them were prised away by the lights and sunshine of La Liga and Spanish football and it could soon feel like deja vu for Man City because Barcelona are looking to sign Laia Aleixandri and bring her back to Spain after just one season in the Women’s Super League.

Barcelona hoping to sign Aleixandri

Aleixandri was signed last summer from Atletico Madrid but after falling to nail down a regular and consistent positon in a Man City side that didn’t finish in the Champions League spots, her future appears to be up for debate, especially with Gareth Taylor extending his stay at the club despite a lack of success in the league and Champions League.

🚨Transfer News🚨 After signing Ona Batlle, Barcelona are now hoping to bring in Man City defender Laia Aleixandri, as reported by @Aaronvalden77 pic.twitter.com/BGETcttD9o — ata football (@atafball) June 19, 2023

In what may well have been perceived as a rebuild and regroup season, this summer was certainly one that had to see Man City get better and as things stand, they certainly aren’t going to be doing that if Aleixandri departs.

What could well tempt Aleixandri into a move back to Spain is the strong chance of winning silverware with Barcelona, but also because Ona Batlle has just moved there from Manchester United, and the pair of them came through Barcelona’s youth ranks so already have a solid partnership together.

Man City under pressure to improve

If Aleixandri was to leave then it would likely only lead to further questions about Man City and how their once very impressive footballing model was slowly collapsing in on itself it seemed and would crank up the pressure on Taylor heading into the new season.

For the Spanish international though, she’s got to be thinking about where she will play the most football because at 22 she needs to be developing at a quick rate because of the talented players in the Spanish team, so perhaps some reassurances from Taylor over her role in the team could go a long way to convince her to stay for next season.