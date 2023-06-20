Barcelona looking to sign 22 y/o Manchester City star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 8:45
Image of the Manchester City flag.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
Barcelona transfer insider, Aaron Dominguez, has reported that the Women’s Champions League holders are set to try and sign Manchester City ace Laia Aleixandri.
Man City expended a horrible summer last year as they lost countless top stars – which raises questions about the management of the club – including Caroline Weir, Georgia Stanway and also Keira Walsh.
Two of them were prised away by the lights and sunshine of La Liga and Spanish football and it could soon feel like deja vu for Man City because Barcelona are looking to sign Laia Aleixandri and bring her back to Spain after just one season in the Women’s Super League.
Aleixandri was signed last summer from Atletico Madrid but after falling to nail down a regular and consistent positon in a Man City side that didn’t finish in the Champions League spots, her future appears to be up for debate, especially with Gareth Taylor extending his stay at the club despite a lack of success in the league and Champions League.
🚨Transfer News🚨
After signing Ona Batlle, Barcelona are now hoping to bring in Man City defender Laia Aleixandri, as reported by @Aaronvalden77 pic.twitter.com/BGETcttD9o
— ata football (@atafball) June 19, 2023
🚨Transfer News🚨
After signing Ona Batlle, Barcelona are now hoping to bring in Man City defender Laia Aleixandri, as reported by @Aaronvalden77 pic.twitter.com/BGETcttD9o
— ata football (@atafball) June 19, 2023
In what may well have been perceived as a rebuild and regroup season, this summer was certainly one that had to see Man City get better and as things stand, they certainly aren’t going to be doing that if Aleixandri departs.
What could well tempt Aleixandri into a move back to Spain is the strong chance of winning silverware with Barcelona, but also because Ona Batlle has just moved there from Manchester United, and the pair of them came through Barcelona’s youth ranks so already have a solid partnership together.
If Aleixandri was to leave then it would likely only lead to further questions about Man City and how their once very impressive footballing model was slowly collapsing in on itself it seemed and would crank up the pressure on Taylor heading into the new season.
For the Spanish international though, she’s got to be thinking about where she will play the most football because at 22 she needs to be developing at a quick rate because of the talented players in the Spanish team, so perhaps some reassurances from Taylor over her role in the team could go a long way to convince her to stay for next season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.