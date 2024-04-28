Support for Pedro Sanchez in Palma

By Annette Christmas • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 13:00

Pedro Sanchez sympathisers om Saturday 27. AC/IB3

More than 200 sympathisers went to the PSIB-PSOE offices to petition the Prime Minister not to resign in response to harassment of his wife, Begonia Gómez.

At the HQ in Carrer Miracle, the crowd watched the Federal Committee of the party being held in Madrid.

Challenge to democracy

“It’s not just Pedro, it’s democracy” chanted sympathises, waving the party’s flags.

The demonstrators arrived between 10:30 and 11 am at the party HQ in Carrer del Miracle. People kept coming, so loudspeakers were then set up on the balconies.

A large crowd had gathered in front of the Plaza Major and filled the length of the adjoining street.

Loud cheers erupted when Vice-President Maria-Jesús Montero showed her support for Pedro Sánchez’s wife Begoña Gómez by saying: “Begoña, compañera, we are all with you” and “enough of this harassment”.

At 11 am, former president of the Balearic Government, Francesc Antich, and Marina Pallicer, from Calvià City Council, read a letter of support from the Balearic Islands asking him not to resign.

When the words “Mr. President, it is worth continuing” were read, the applause was deafening.

The petition also said, “We will not remain silent in the face of destructive personal attacks that distort the public debate, they belittle human dignity and call into question the integrity of our democracy.”

You are not alone

It concluded that “now more than ever, President Sánchez is not alone. We remain united, strong and determined to overcome this moment to continue moving towards a better future for all.”

Progressive, feminist Spain desired

Youngster Benda Lehbib in the crowd said the decision taken by Sánchez “will affect us young people, because we want a progressive and feminist Spain”.