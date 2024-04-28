Axarquia B&B: Europe award for excellence

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Cómpeta's Almijara Residence Shines Image: almijararesidence.com

ALMIJARA Residence, a distinguished boutique Pueblo Blanco B&B nestled in Cómpeta celebrates a significant achievement in the world of hospitality.

Celebrating Excellence: ALMIJARA Residence’s Journey

Five years after its initial recognition by the Travel and Hospitality Awards, the esteemed establishment has clinched the prestigious Europe Award for Excellence in Service for Andalucia in 2024.

The Prestigious Europe Award: A Testament to Outstanding Service

The Travel & Hospitality Awards serves as a global platform honouring remarkable businesses in the travel industry, including hotels, tour operators, spa & wellness facilities, and more. Award recipients are meticulously selected based on a thorough review of customer feedback and proprietary entry data. The nominees undergo rigorous evaluation and comparison on a regional scale by a panel of expert judges. Almijara Residence’s latest accolade highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and guest satisfaction, cementing its status as an example of excellence in the hospitality landscape.

