Axarquia B&B: Europe award for excellence

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Cómpeta's Almijara Residence Shines
Image: almijararesidence.com
ALMIJARA Residence, a distinguished boutique Pueblo Blanco B&B nestled in Cómpeta celebrates a significant achievement in the world of hospitality.
Five years after its initial recognition by the Travel and Hospitality Awards, the esteemed establishment has clinched the prestigious Europe Award for Excellence in Service for Andalucia in 2024.
The Travel & Hospitality Awards serves as a global platform honouring remarkable businesses in the travel industry, including hotels, tour operators, spa & wellness facilities, and more. Award recipients are meticulously selected based on a thorough review of customer feedback and proprietary entry data. The nominees undergo rigorous evaluation and comparison on a regional scale by a panel of expert judges. Almijara Residence’s latest accolade highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and guest satisfaction, cementing its status as an example of excellence in the hospitality landscape.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.