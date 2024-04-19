Cómpeta top contender for Rural Tourism Capital 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Vote Cómpeta for Rural Charm
COMPETA has been selected as one of the top ten finalists for the title of Rural Tourism Capital 2024. Organised by EscapadaRural (Rural Escape) a renowned online travel platform, this initiative aims to promote lesser-known rural destinations across Spain.
Known for its picturesque streets, traditional architecture, and rich cultural heritage, Cómpeta offers a unique experience for travellers seeking an authentic Spanish getaway. Local authorities, led by Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad Axarquía Costa del Sol, are rallying support for Cómpeta’s nomination, encouraging residents and tourists to vote for the town.
Competing against nine other finalists from various regions of Spain, Cómpeta represents Andalucia’s sole contender for the title. With its scenic beauty and vibrant culture, Cómpeta hopes to not only win the accolade but also to highlight the potential of rural tourism in the region.
Voting was open until April 15 and the winner will be announced on April 18. As Cómpeta vies for recognition, it seeks to showcase its heritage and attract visitors to explore the beauty of rural Spain.
