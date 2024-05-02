Puzzle Solutions Edition 2026

By Eugenia • Updated: 02 May 2024 • 9:10

WORD SPIRAL

1 Club; 2 Brag; 3 Gift; 4 Teal; 5 Lift; 6 Tsar; 7 Roam; 8 Mist; 9 Tutu; 10 Ulna; 11 Avid; 12 Dues; 13 Stew; 14 Wars; 15 Skip; 16 Pier. MEERKAT

QUICK QUIZ

1 Neil Simon; 2 Nepal; 3 John Cleese; 4 Philadelphia; 5 Diamonds; 6 Kosher; 7 Youth Hostels Association; 8 Afghanistan; 9 Beau Geste; 10 Vegans.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Crossroads; 7 Roost; 8 Locusts; 10 Preserve; 11 Opal; 13 Privet; 15 Sponge; 17 Palm; 18 Stickers; 21 Rampage; 22 Fused; 23 Economical.

Down: 1 Clove; 2 On the set; 3 Saliva; 4 Once; 5 Dustpan; 6 Graph paper; 9 Silverside; 12 Specific; 14 Islamic; 16 Stream; 19 Easel; 20 Pain.

QUICK

Across: 1 Shoal; 6 Smack; 9 Biretta; 10 Crest; 11 Rifle; 12 Colin; 13 Horizon; 15 Gas; 17 Oral; 18 Tenure; 19 Spoor; 20 Edible; 22 Stye; 24 Red; 25 Festoon; 26 Snail; 27 Fated; 28 Kinds; 29 Mermaid; 30 Astir; 31 Tears.

Down: 2 Horror; 3 Abseil; 4 Lit; 5 Lemon; 6 Striker; 7 Main; 8 Cellar; 12 Coupe; 13 Hover; 14 Rapid; 15 Gusto; 16 Seven; 18 Towel; 19 Slender; 21 Delays; 22 Stride; 23 Yonder; 25 Films; 26 Semi; 28 Kit.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sacks, 4 Techos, 9 Trafico, 10 Petal, 11 Nine, 12 Lenteja, 13 Cod, 14 Dedo, 16 Alta, 18 Bus, 20 Líquido, 21 Foto, 24 Spice, 25 English, 26 Travel, 27 Shops.

Down: 1 Sotano, 2 Chain, 3 Sail, 5 Esponjas, 6 Hottest, 7 Saltar, 8 Mould, 13 Cojinete, 15 Esquina, 17 Closet, 18 Boxeo, 19 Noches, 22 Olivo, 23 Eggs.

NONAGRAM

balm, beam, bema, dame, deem, lamb, lame, made, male, malt, mate, matt, mead, meal, meat, meed, meet, meld, melt, mete, tame, team, teem, amble, blame, edema, embed, lamed, mated, matte, medal, metal, meted, tamed, ambled, beamed, bedlam, beldam, blamed, lambed, malted, matted, melted, mettle, teamed, beldame, metaled, embattle, EMBATTLED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE