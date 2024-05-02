Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2026

02 May 2024

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2026

WORD SPIRAL

1 Club; 2 Brag; 3 Gift; 4 Teal; 5 Lift; 6 Tsar; 7 Roam; 8 Mist; 9 Tutu; 10 Ulna; 11 Avid; 12 Dues; 13 Stew; 14 Wars; 15 Skip; 16 Pier. MEERKAT

QUICK QUIZ

1 Neil Simon; 2 Nepal; 3 John Cleese; 4 Philadelphia; 5 Diamonds; 6 Kosher; 7 Youth Hostels Association; 8 Afghanistan; 9 Beau Geste; 10 Vegans.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Crossroads; 7 Roost; 8 Locusts; 10 Preserve; 11 Opal; 13 Privet; 15 Sponge; 17 Palm; 18 Stickers; 21 Rampage; 22 Fused; 23 Economical.
Down: 1 Clove; 2 On the set; 3 Saliva; 4 Once; 5 Dustpan; 6 Graph paper; 9 Silverside; 12 Specific; 14 Islamic; 16 Stream; 19 Easel; 20 Pain.

QUICK

Across: 1 Shoal; 6 Smack; 9 Biretta; 10 Crest; 11 Rifle; 12 Colin; 13 Horizon; 15 Gas; 17 Oral; 18 Tenure; 19 Spoor; 20 Edible; 22 Stye; 24 Red; 25 Festoon; 26 Snail; 27 Fated; 28 Kinds; 29 Mermaid; 30 Astir; 31 Tears.
Down: 2 Horror; 3 Abseil; 4 Lit; 5 Lemon; 6 Striker; 7 Main; 8 Cellar; 12 Coupe; 13 Hover; 14 Rapid; 15 Gusto; 16 Seven; 18 Towel; 19 Slender; 21 Delays; 22 Stride; 23 Yonder; 25 Films; 26 Semi; 28 Kit.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sacks, 4 Techos, 9 Trafico, 10 Petal, 11 Nine, 12 Lenteja, 13 Cod, 14 Dedo, 16 Alta, 18 Bus, 20 Líquido, 21 Foto, 24 Spice, 25 English, 26 Travel, 27 Shops.
Down: 1 Sotano, 2 Chain, 3 Sail, 5 Esponjas, 6 Hottest, 7 Saltar, 8 Mould, 13 Cojinete, 15 Esquina, 17 Closet, 18 Boxeo, 19 Noches, 22 Olivo, 23 Eggs.

NONAGRAM

balm, beam, bema, dame, deem, lamb, lame, made, male, malt, mate, matt, mead, meal, meat, meed, meet, meld, melt, mete, tame, team, teem, amble, blame, edema, embed, lamed, mated, matte, medal, metal, meted, tamed, ambled, beamed, bedlam, beldam, blamed, lambed, malted, matted, melted, mettle, teamed, beldame, metaled, embattle, EMBATTLED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2026

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2026

GOGEN

Gogen 2026

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamudle 2026

