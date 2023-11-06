Competa’s Art & Craft Ruta

By Chris King • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 17:17

Competa's Art and Craft Ruta November 2023. Credit: Competa Art & Craft Ruta

THE monthly Art & Craft Ruta in the pueblo blanco of Competa offers you and your friends a fantastic day out.

If you are looking for an inspiring piece of art for your house or beautiful hand-made presents for Christmas you will find a great selection!

There are plenty of good restaurants in this typical mountain village, so what about strolling around in the morning, having a good lunch, and visiting the rest of the venues in the afternoon? Competa is just a one-hour drive from the city of Malága or Almuñécar.

A winding route from the coastal towns of Algarrobo and Torrox takes you up into the mountains. There you can enjoy beautiful views of sprawling olive and avocado groves with the Sierra Almi Jara in the distance.

When is the next Ruta?

On Wednesday, November 15, Art & Craft Ruta invites you into their artists’ studios, craft shops and an art gallery. It takes place from 10:30 am – 2pm, and again from 3:30 pm – 6 pm.

This time, the artists and crafts people will be creating, so take this opportunity to see a bit of the creative process and to have the chance to meet with artists.

The participants this time are Jo Dennison, Lieuwke Loth, Re-Circle Deco Art, C&H Collective, Little Home Deco, Sandra Costello, Nina Ludgate, Luikatcuero, Caco, Rossana Ragusa, and some more!

Allow yourself to be carried away by the beauty and friendliness of the mountain village of Competa, with its positive and inspiring energy and be open to new encounters!

Tnext Ruta will be held on Wednesday, December 13.

Leaflets can be picked up at the venues & Galeria Luz de la Vida in Competa or from Luikatcuero leathershop located in Plaza Almijara.

More information can be found on Instagram: artcraftrutacompeta – or on Facebook: Artcompeta.