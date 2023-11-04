Celebrity Masterchef in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser •
Celebrity Masterchef
The 9th programme of Celebrity Masterchef travelled to Malaga with Antonio Banderas as the director of ceremonies during the traditional outdoor test of the competition, in which the contestants compete in 2 groups to see who will compete to stay in the competition for another week.
The programme was shot in the Real Club Mediterráneo, La Farola de Málaga and near the kitchens of La Pérgola del Mediterráneo, one of the restaurants of the Malaga actor’s Grupo Tercer Acto. Filmed months ago,the episode was shown last week on national television.
It is one of the great television successes, Masterchef in Spain has an average of 1,079,000 viewers and a 14.6% share of the screen in its time slot. The episode filmed in Malaga was shown on Thursday November 2, at 10.30pm on RTVE’s La1.
Antonio Banderas has always been a great exponent of the province of Málaga, a lover of it and who has always known how to transmit this affection for the city whether as an actor or now as a director and producer. He is the one who will guide the jurors as well as the surviving contestants, through the city during the Masterchef outdoor test.
7 contestants took part in Málaga and cooked a menu designed by the kitchen team of restaurant La Pergola del Mediterraneo, which were tasted by 60 personalities from the social and cultural life of Málaga.
