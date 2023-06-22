By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 9:15

It looks as though a whole host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United may be priced out of a move for youngster Xavi Simmons.

This is mainly because of the buyback clause in his contract that Paris Saint Germain have, which was a very smart idea at the time from the Parisian outfit given they knew he would one day start to flourish and show his talents.

Simmons has already played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Barcelona and PSG, but it’s only now at PSV Eindhoven that the attacking midfielder has started to show his natural ability on the ball.

The Dutch international is still only 20 years old but has quickly become a regular in the Dutch champions’ side last season managing to register 34 goal involvement across all competitions which has made many top clubs sit up and take notice.

Xavis Simmons of interest to Premier League sides

It has been reported that many top clubs in England have been staying informed on his situation and whether or not he’s ready to leave his homeland including Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Borussia Dortmund.

However, before any decision has been made they’re all fighting an uphill battle because PSG can reportedly trigger a clause in his contract and sign the player for as little as £5 million, although there is another catch.

🚨 EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st. The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG. 🔴 Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed. pic.twitter.com/PHZfoCnerd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

While PSG could trigger this clause, it doesn’t mean Simmons would make the return to Paris, because when he left the player inserted a clause of his own into the deal which means he can reject any approach from PSG during his time in Holland.

This was a very intelligent move from a young player and his agent because, during his time in Ligue 1, he was starved of first-team exposure making just eight league starts during his four years in Paris, so he wouldn’t likely wish to go back there.

Could be available for just £5 million

Therefore, Man United, Arsenal and Spurs could sell him the dream of the Premier League, especially the Gunners who can showcase how many young talents have been afforded regular game time under Mikel Arteta and show him there is a pathway into the first-team picture.

Whereas Man United have just moved on one of their most exciting young talents for a few years in the form of Zidane Iqbal to FC Utrecht for next to nothing, showing that Erik ten Hag isn’t as willing to give youngsters game time to develop.