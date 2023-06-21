By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 9:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal have been dealt a huge transfer blow as West Ham have rejected a second bid for Declan Rice, although they are advancing in talks to sign Romeo Lavia.

Mikel Arteta is looking to only improve their squad this summer with talks ongoing between themselves and several top plays in European football including their main priority, Declan Rice, but also Lavia and Jurrient Timber.

The latter two are certainly more attainable targets it would appear in terms of a transfer fee and getting them to agree on personal terms, however, Rice is said to be leaving West Ham this summer, but Arsenal face competition from Manchester City.

Arsenal see second bid rejected for Rice

It has been reported and well-documented the Europa Conference League final was Rice’s last game for West Ham and while Arsenal are seemingly taking a very slow approach to landing their top target, they are seemingly getting closer to his reported £100 million price tag.

Given the new that controversial midfielder Thomas Partey is said to be free to leave this summer, Arteta will certainly want more than just Rice and that is where Lavia comes into play after he starred in a very poor Southampton side last season.

Arsenal still pushing to land Declan Rice for under £100m. West Ham dismissive of the opening bid, both in terms of guaranteed fee and structure. Hammers hoping for a bidding war, but #AFC plan to remain disciplined. They know Rice wants the move.⚒ pic.twitter.com/0rbCeyrIKH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 20, 2023

Lavia is said to be a target for Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool this summer, while Man City also still have a buy-back clause in his current contract with Southampton, so could be tempted to bring him back if Ilkay Gudnogan ends up leaving.

Arsenal are certainly going to need to improve this season as they looked good for the majority of the campaign last time out, but at the business end when everything got serious they appeared to bottle it and lose any sort of momentum that had been built up.

Gunners keen to add Lavia and Rice

The feeling within the football media is that Rice to Arsenal will get done in due time and also Lavia will end up an Arsenal player if they can strike up a deal quickly because his current £25,000 per week salary shouldn’t be too much of an issue for Edu.

If the Gunners can add those two as well as someone as young and talented as Timber then they could genuinely be challenges for the Premier League title and make Manchester City sweat once again.