By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 8:55

Image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

It looks as though Mikel Arteta has been dealt a huge transfer blow early on in the window with target Ilkay Gundogan set to join Barcelona.

The Manchester City captain has thus far refused to comment on his future and where or not he would be extending his stay at the Etihad or looking for a new challenge when he becomes a free agent on July 1st.

Gundogan had the perfect end to the season lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as well as netting a winning brace in the final of the former against Man City’s city rivals Manchester United.

However, with the midfielder now entering into his 30s it looks as though he is ready to give up on the high demands of playing in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola and is being tempted by the sunshine and bright lights of Barcelona.

The German midfielder was the first signing that Guardiola made as Man City manager and has proved to be the best piece of business he’s ever done at the Etihad as Gundogan was brought in on a free transfer.

Gundogan set to reject Man City and Arsenal

Arsenal were said to be keen on striking up a deal with Gundogan after seeing his late-season form put a dagger in their title charge as the German turned into a machine when the crucial moments came for Man City.

However, even signing his international teammate Kai Havertz was seemingly not enough to convince Gundogan that playing for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates was the right thing to do in his career, which seems fair enough given how long he’s been playing for Man City.

Barcelona win the race for German international

Gundogan wouldn’t have wanted to tarnish his legacy with the City fans by playing for a potential league rival next season, so going abroad and testing himself in a new league at the age of 32 had to be admired.

TalkSPORT have reported that Gundogan has taken the decision for the benefit of his family and also because Barcelona have offered him a one-year extension on top of the deal that he will sign when he becomes a free agent.