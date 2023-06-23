By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 10:58

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Newcastle United have confirmed that their Women’s side will become full-time professionals from next season, the first team to ever do that in their division.

The Magpies announced the groundbreaking decision on the club’s website which congratulated their female counterparts for lifting the FA Women’s National League Division North last season after a final-day victory against Barnsley.

Newcastle United Women are now set to become a full-time team next season in the FA Women’s National League, something that has never been done before in tier three of Women’s football which is a huge sign of intent.

The fact that Newcastle are willing to now pay their staff and players as full-time footballers, despite being two promotions away from the Women’s Super League is a huge sign of intent and faith in the squad.

Newcastle United Women to go full-time next season

It certainly doesn’t give Newcastle any guarantee of a good season though because many of the teams in the National League have been training and playing as if they should be full-time for years now, so the step up will be a big one.

However, the fact that the Lasses will now get the same sort of treatment and resources and ways of training as the Men’s team is a huge step forward in Women’s football, especially on Tyneside as it had been neglected for so long.

Another huge milestone for our club. 🖤🤍@NUFCWomen will become a full-time professional football club ahead of the 2023/24 season! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 23, 2023

Not too long ago – as pointed out by Becky Langley the manager – players were having to pay to play for Newcastle United Women with kits and tracksuits being funded by things such as sponsored walks, runs and bag packs at local supermarkets.

This may well have been coming though because of the high volume of former players that were released at the end of the season on Newcastle’s retained list, potentially highlighting how many of them simply couldn’t commit to being full-time because of their jobs outside of football.

I joined when players were paying to play. @westender22 🥹❤️ thank you — Becky Langley (@BeckyLangley4) June 23, 2023

CEO Darren Eales has spoken about this moment in the club’s history and what it means to everyone, he said:

“This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond.

“Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.”

Success for the Women’s team is huge for Newcastle

The growth of the women’s game is simply incredible with huge sponsorship, TV and boot deals being struck up by clubs, leagues and players all around the world and to top it off, this summer’s World Cup will be the first one hosted by two countries in the Women’s game.

This news will send shockwaves up and down the Women’s footballing pyramid with the established WSL clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal set to be challenged by a well-backed and well-supported team in the near future.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football content here at Euro Weekly News, then remember to stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive articles from out in Australia at this summer’s World Cup!