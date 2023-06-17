By Aaron Hindhaugh • 17 June 2023 • 9:45

Australia Women football captain Sam Kerr

The main hosts of the entire Women’s World Cup, Australia, have been put into Group B alongside Olympic champions Canada as well as the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria.

On paper, this looks like it could be a tightly contested group given some of the players that the Republic of Ireland boast and how Nigeria are consistently at the finals so have the experience, but it’s hard to see past Australia and Canada progressing through.

Australia

Australia will be keen to put on a show for their home fans and to top their group, which will certainly be expected of them given the talent they have within their squad including the in-form international superstar Sam Kerr, former Manchester City ace Hayler Russo and Ellie Carpenter.

However, it certainly won’t be easy for the Aussies given they have the Olympic champions to compete with, who proved they are no pushovers back in Tokyo, and this coupled with the fact they have a whole load of travelling to contend with.

The hosts are playing all three of their group games in different cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane which could indeed play a huge factor in how fresh they are for their games.

Canada

The Canadian national team has certainly risen to prominence over the last few years after the Tokyo Olympics and now a lot of people are recognising the talent that is bursting in the squad concluding Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence and Jessie Fleming.

If Australia believe they have got it bad when it comes to travel, they just need to look at Canada who are having to fly to and from Perth, which while is a domestic flight in Australia, will likely take around seven hours one way.

The game between Australia and Canada – which is nicely placed as the final group match – will likely decide who tops the group and gets a better pass through into the next round and also likely avoid England for the time being.

Republic of Ireland

For the Republic of Ireland to even be at the World Cup this summer is an achievement in itself as they qualified in dramatic fashion following a very late goal in a play-off match against bitter rivals Scotland.

However, Katie McCabe and her teammates won’t be going to Australia simply for a holiday and instead will be looking to make a big impact Down Under and show they’re there to do more than just make up the numbers.

While everyone will be tipping the previous two teams covered to qualify out of the group, the Republic of Ireland will be looking to prove their doubters wrong with a very inexperienced side at both top-flight level for club and country.

Nigeria

One of the most well-known and recognised African sides in world football, Nigeria have been ever-present at the Women’s World Cup for many years now and that experience could well make them the biggest threat to either Canada or Australia.

One player that every team who comes up against Nigeria will be terrified of is Asisat Oshoala, the Barcelona forward is simply one of the most devastating players on the planet when fit and firing which was once again on show this term netting 21 times in 28 league appearances.

Super falcons for the World Cup 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/qMfwaHImCT — Vanessa Arsenal wfc 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Immunenigerian) June 16, 2023

As well as other stars such as Ashleigh Plumptre, Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie who will provide experience, energy and a tenacious way of attacking games with very little fear of what happens at the other end of the pitch, Nigeria could be one of the dark horses this summer.

Excited for this summer’s Women’s World Cup? Well, remember to stay tuned to Euro Weekly News as I will be out in Australia covering the tournament exclusively!