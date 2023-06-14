THREE players to watch out for at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 9:30

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is approaching very quickly, so here at Euro Weekly News, we’ve put together three players you need to keep an eye on this summer.

Australia and New Zealand will be hosting some of the world’s very best female players that are now global superstars including Sam Kerr, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas, but here are three other players who are set to have a huge World Cup.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

It has been a very controversial time for the Women’s Spanish national side with 15 players originally pulling back from selection due to the culture which was created by head coach Jorge Vilda, although a lot of them have now gone back on their words to play at the World Cup, including Aitana Bonmati.

The Barcelona Femeni midfielder has been one of the very best midfielders in the world over the last 12 months being an integral part of their domestic success which saw them win both the League and Champions League, as well as being awarded Player of the Match award for the latter.

💫 @AitanaBonmati, Jugadora de l’Any de la @UWCL 🙌 Felicitats, Aitana! 6⃣ jugadores del Barça a l'Equip de la Temporada 👉 https://t.co/AhNbfRibMk pic.twitter.com/kNsL40kLbV — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 5, 2023

Aitana is certainly gunning for the Ballon d’Or this year which will likely be a reason why she is available to play in the World Cup this summer and her dazzling dribbling ability and calmness in the final third could see her pick up a major individual or team award in Australia.

Guro Reiten (Norway)

Reiten has established herself as one of the top stars of the Women’s Super League over the last season or two, however, can sometimes be overlooked at Chelsea because of the other star players around her including Australian icon Kerr.

The Norwegian is an extremely forward-thinking player who progresses the ball with relative ease and skill which was shown last season as the majority of her passes were progressive ones up the pitch and 39 out of her 540 passes were key ones that led to a chance or a goal.

When Reiten enters the final third she seems to have ice in her veins with nine goals in 21 WSL appearances and her shots-on-target average is way above the overall team average, so if Norway are going to perform this summer, Reiten is sure to be the one making things click.

Rachel Daly (England)

A left-back for England that has just won the WSL Golden Boot award, Serinna Weigman must now realise that Rachel Daly’s best and only position must be as England’s main striker this summer, despite the hype and noise around young star Alessia Russo.

Daly smashed in an impressive 30 goals in 30 starts for Aston Villa this season which saw them turn a few heads and have many talking about them pushing for a European spot next season under Carla Ward.

BREAKING: Rachel Daly is named Player of the Season after a record-breaking campaign with Aston Villa 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/kGfB6WhOld — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 26, 2023

The Harrogate-born attacker is the type of striker who will never give centre-backs a minute’s rest with her intense pressing style of play but also her impressive reading of the game means she is always aware of what’s going on in the box, shown by her 139 touches in the opposition area last season.

Weigman will be hoping that Daly can strike up a solid partnership with players such as Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and Lauren James and fire the Lionesses to another major international honour.

Stay tuned to Euro Weekly News for more coverage of the Women’s World Cup as I will be reporting exclusively out in Australia this summer!