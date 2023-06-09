FIFA announce new pay structure ahead of Women’s World Cup

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 June 2023 • 9:05

Just a few weeks until the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA have announced how much players will be earning during the tournament, which is larger than some players’ base salaries.

While there continues to be a long and ugly dispute over broadcast rights and how much companies should be paying for a World Cup that starts in just a matter of weeks, at least some positive news has emerged for the Women’s game.

It’s been announced that every player at the World Cup will be paid £24,000 as a bare minimum just for participating and making it to the infamous tournament down under, but this could rise for some of the bigger names and nations.

The huge and mouthwatering figure that will have eyes lit up by many players and fans of the game is that all 23 players that end up being part of the winning squad will take home a cool £217,000 each.

However, players that are not part of some of the more established countries will still earn a solid amount of money for their work as just reaching the Round of 16, players will receive around £48,000 each.

FIFA announce major pay increase for Women’s World Cup

The total amount of prize money that’s up for grabs and will be distributed amongst the teams and players is £88.5 million, which shows a huge step forward in the growth and eyes on Women’s football as it is three times the £24 million pot back in France’s 2019 World Cup.

For the team that is good enough to go all the way in Australia and lift the World Cup trophy, they will receive £8.5 million, with £4.99 million of that going to the players and the remaining £3.51 million going to the federation.

This way it ensures that players are fairly paid and compensated for their work and the respective federation(s) can continue to help grow the game in their country as well as helping to support their players through the system.