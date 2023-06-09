By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 June 2023 • 14:00

The current Women’s Super League champions are not resting on their laurels having already confirmed the signing of 23-year-old sensation Catarina Macario.

In what is gearing up to be one of the busiest and most exciting transfer windows in the history of Women’s football, Chelsea have certainly not wasted time in setting the bar extremely high before it’s even officially opened.

The transfer window doesn’t officially open until July 1st, meaning that no team can officially register players or have them train and be part of their squad’s until that time, although they can announce deals and get everything in line for that start date.

While a club such as Arsenal have certainly gone about their business a different way by ensuring their core group of players are tied down on longer-term deals before looking to recruit players, Chelsea are looking to only get stronger.

Having lost Pernille Harder to Bayern Munich following the expiration of her contract at the end of the season, Emma Hayes saw fit that another body replaces her of the same calibre, and that’s exactly what happened with the arrival of Macario.

The Brazilian-born American attacker missed the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury, but her talents are there for everyone to see having become the first American player to score in a Champions League final when she helped Lyon lift the trophy back in 2022.

Chelsea looking to improve with Macario

Macario is a versatile attacker who can drop deep into the ten position or flourish leading the line, but coming into the WSL will be a totally different challenge for her, although she is tenacious enough to be able to adapt and compete.

Emma Hayes has described her as ‘one of the most intelligent, creative attacking players in the world’ and it would be hard to argue against that statement given her record in front of goal, 23 goals in 33 games, during the last campaign she was fully fit.

It’s a terrifying thought for clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal to know they now must try and nullify an attack that contains players such as Sam Kerr, Macario, Guro Reiten and Fran Kirby.