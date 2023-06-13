By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 9:55

Sydney, a city that will host several games at the Women's World Cup.

With teams from all over the globe getting ready to jet off down under this summer, Euro Weekly News have covered which cities will be welcoming countries in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

One of the host nations – Australia – will likely head into the tournament as favourites with them having a raucous crowd behind them cheering them on the whole, however, countries such as England, Spain, France and, of course, the USA can’t be discounted.

There are 10 stadiums that have been selected across the two countries to play as hosts for the tournament, however, only four of them are in New Zealand, meaning their neighbours – Australia – boats the majority of the stadia with six.

New Zealand-based grounds

In New Zealand, most of the grounds are open aired so players will have to combat the elements, although in winter it shouldn’t be too bad, but the likes of New Zealand, Netherlands and Switzerland will have the benefit of playing in the Dunedit stadium which is the only covered ground.

Dunedin stadium is based in the same city, whereas the other three grounds are based in Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton respectively.

Australia-based stadiums

For a lot of the countries, they ere will be based and playing the majority of their football in Australia, with Sydney playing host to a large chunk of games given it’s the biggest city in the country and does indeed have two stadiums which are the Sydney Football Stadium and Stadium Australia.

These are two of the most impressive grounds that will host games with the Sydney Football Stadium having been rebuilt just for this World Cup and the latter was the centrepiece for the Olympic games back in 2000 and will be on show to the world for the very first game of Australia’s campaign.

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium has seen teams such as Melbourn Victory and Melbourne City FC, but this summer it will see two heavyweights take on each other when Australia face off against Canada in the group stages.

When fans and players venture over to Brisbane, they will be stunned by the 52,000-capacity stadia that is in front of them and has held several A-League and Aussie Rules clashes, as well as concerts because of its huge size.

Finally, Perth and Adelaide will host five games each, with the latter’s Hindmarsh Stadium being the venue for a Round of 16 clash, and it’s only right given the history in the stands which has seen game stake place there ever since the 1960s.