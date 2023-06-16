Arsenal Women closing in on world class striker, for free

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 13:05

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women are closing in on the signing of long-term target Alessia Russo from Manchester United Women with her contract set to expire this summer.

The Gunners did try their luck in January by offering Man United a world record transfer fee to sign Russo, despite the striker having just six months left to run on her contract, such as the clamour to recruit the England international.

Man United did their best and held off any interest in Russo as they went in hit pursuit of a first-ever Women’s Super League title, although they did fall at the final hurdle with Chelsea Women claiming back-to-back titles.

Arsenal closing in on Alessia Russo deal

Marc Skinner and Man United were always said to be confident in convincing Russo to stay with the Red Devils for at least another season given they could offer her Champions League football, however, the lure of playing for Arsenal appears to be too good with Russo announcing on Twitter she would indeed be departing her childhood club.

Despite Arsenal finishing nine points behind Man United last season, they are historically a better side and if it wasn’t for a huge amount of key injuries, they would have likely been challenging for the WSL title.

Throwback to the famous Alessia Russo backheel nutmeg goal in England's Euro semi-final win over Sweden 🥜™️ #Lionesses @alessiarusso7 pic.twitter.com/JnI0PloC3Q — Fanzine WSL (@FanzineWSL) June 15, 2023

It looks set to be an interesting summer for Arsenal on the transfer front as they already have Stina Blackstenius, Vivianne Miedema and soon, Russo, in their attacking department, so Jonas Eidevall may have to move one of the current options this summer to make room for Russo.

This breaking news was first reported by the ever-reliable Arseblog, so it now looks to only be a matter of time before Russo is a Gunner and it would make sense for everyone to get this deal sorted before the Lionesses jet off to the World Cup this summer as it would only prove to be a distraction.

Gunners set to land bargain of the summer

Russo had a stellar season last time out netting 14 times for Man United which helped them qualify for the Champions League for the very first time in their history but it was her Euro 2022 heroics that saw her name go up in lights all around the country.

The former Man United striker managed to, somehow miss a pretty easy chance in all fairness, before then executing a world-class backheel against Sweden that stunned the world and made everyone sit up and take notice of Russo.

If you are enjoying our new Women’s football coverage, then stay tuned through the summer as I will be out in Australia covering the World Cup exclusively for Euro Weekly News!